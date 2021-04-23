Your guide to the Muddy River Marathon

Watch live coverage of the race all morning on KFVS12 and KFVS12.com.
By Amber Ruch | April 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 5:49 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon will be held on Saturday, May 1.

It’s the first time since it will be held in Cape Girardeau since the ‘80s.

See how to register here.

“The course is going to start at the casino. We’re going to head through downtown running through Main St., under the bridge, out past the high school and then taking the Bloomfield trail out to Dalhousie,” said Bryan Kelpe, owner of the Missouri Running Company and marathon organizer.

From there runners will circle back on old 74 and head downtown.

Take a look at the race route below.

You can click here to see how planning for the race came together.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

The agency’s executive director said the money will help cover the cost of renovations to the agency’s future home.

We talked to one Cape Girardeau runner who was excited to run in a local marathon.

