Your guide to the Muddy River Marathon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon will be held on Saturday, May 1.
It’s the first time since it will be held in Cape Girardeau since the ‘80s.
See how to register here.
“The course is going to start at the casino. We’re going to head through downtown running through Main St., under the bridge, out past the high school and then taking the Bloomfield trail out to Dalhousie,” said Bryan Kelpe, owner of the Missouri Running Company and marathon organizer.
From there runners will circle back on old 74 and head downtown.
Take a look at the race route below.