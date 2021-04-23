What you need to know April 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 23.
Scattered showers are possible this morning and should taper off early.
Clouds will stick around this afternoon, but the Heartland should remain mostly rain-free.
This afternoon will be a bit warmer, but cooler than average, with highs in the 60s.
A strong system with significant rainfall will move in tonight and Saturday.
Much of the Heartland will receive up to an inch of rain.
Saturday will be cool and soggy, but will dry out by afternoon and evening.
Sunshine and warmer temps return on Sunday. Highs will be around 70.
By Monday and Tuesday it will be warmer and more humid with highs around 80.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- An autopsy is scheduled today to determine the identity of human remains found in Bollinger County.
- A federal advisory committee will meet today and could lift the pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
- One Heartland mother shares her battle with what the CDC calls ‘long COVID.’
- The Missouri Department of Conservation says bears are becoming more common and widespread across the southern half of Missouri, and recently, they’ve been spotted in the Heartland.
- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.
- Four astronauts have arrived at their Florida launch pad for an early morning SpaceX flight.
- The White House is bringing out the billionaires, the CEOs and the union executives Friday to help sell President Joe Biden’s climate-friendly transformation of the U.S. economy at a virtual summit of world leaders.
- John A. Logan’s campus just got a little safer, with the help of a student driven project.
- The Scripps National Spelling Bee is undergoing a major overhaul to ensure it can identify a single champion, adding vocabulary questions and a lightning-round tiebreaker to this year’s pandemic-altered competition.
- The Supreme Court made it easier Thursday to sentence minors convicted of murder to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
- The actions of a UPS delivery man were caught on camera as he rescued a little boy from nearly getting crushed by a large package.
- The first super moon of 2021 is coming on Monday.
