Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled in May in southern Illinois.
They include:
Johnston City Community Health Center
- St. Paul Catholic Church, Parish Center
- 1103 Washington Ave., Johnston City, Ill.
- Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rea Clinic Christopher
- Rea Clinic Christopher
- 4241 State Highway 14 West, Christopher, Ill.
- Available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can call 1-800-408-7351 to schedule an appointment.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
