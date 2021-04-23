Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in southern Ill.

Some upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled in May in southern Illinois. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Amber Ruch | April 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 1:49 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled in May in southern Illinois.

They include:

Johnston City Community Health Center

  • St. Paul Catholic Church, Parish Center
  • 1103 Washington Ave., Johnston City, Ill.
  • Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rea Clinic Christopher

  • Rea Clinic Christopher
  • 4241 State Highway 14 West, Christopher, Ill.
  • Available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can call 1-800-408-7351 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

