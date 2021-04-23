Sunset Concert Series at SIUC canceled for 2021

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Sunset Concert Series at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is extending its hiatus through 2021.
According to SIUC, the joint decision to cancel the free concert series for the second consecutive year was made to help ensure the health and safety of the public in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
They said SIUC and the City of Carbondale continues to follow State of Illinois mitigation guidelines. Currently, regulations don’t allow large concerts.
Organizers also noted that planning and booking of a group of entertainers starts in December for the following summer’s concerts, so they ultimately had to make the call to cancel for this summer.
Co-sponsors are working on plans to resume the concerts in 2022.
The series is a summer tradition in Carbondale dating back more than 40 years.
The concerts typically happen each Thursday evening in June and July at locations on campus and in the city.
