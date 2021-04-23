S7HD hosts mobile COVID-19 vaccine tour

ULLIN , Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is hitting the road to vaccinate those in further rural areas with a mobile vaccination tour starting next week.
“What we wanted to do is go out into those areas and meet them where they live,” Shawnna Rhine, Community Outreach Coordinator with the S7HD, said, talking about those who live in the most rural outlying regions of the Southern Illinois 7 counties.
In their “Wellness on Wheels” van, the health department will help administer the COVID-19 vaccine in these areas, as part of their Mobile Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic tour.
“They are going to be able to come to the clinic and get more of a one on one with the clinician, and then they will be able to do their recovery time in their vehicles,” Rhine said.
Rhines said they decided which regions to go to based on the low population turnout of the region at the vaccine clinics in each of the counties they serve. The tour will hit a total of 15 regions starting in Ulin and Mounds Illinois, and ending an Tamms.
“Those individuals that have been hesitant to come to a larger vaccine clinic or who just haven’t been,” Rhine said.
For those who do not have the means to travel to or comfortable in large vaccine clinic, you can get the vaccine shot right in your home.
“So, this gives them the opportunity to be a little closer to home,” Rhine said.
Larry Hampton, resident in the Southern 7 counties, said he’s vaccinated and is wanting to make sure others take advantage of the tour and become vaccinated as well.
“They need this, this is very important. In fact, its life-threating. They put a lot of effort into this and it going to help a lot of people,” Hampton said.
Rhine said she understands, some people may still have their doubts about the vaccine, but hopes the tour will help to change that. “We hear a lot about why a person should or shouldn’t get the vaccine. But the benefits far outweigh not being vaccinated.”
The tour will make its first stops Tuesday in Ullin from 10-12pm and Mound from 2-4 pm. You can visit here for more information.
