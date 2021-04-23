S7HD announces orange level warning in northern counties

Ullin, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is reporting that counties to the north are moving to Orange Warning Levels.
“It really is frightening that the state’s county by county risk level metric map is beginning to mimic the COVID-19 infection map that we saw at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department.
In the risk metrics, this means at least two of the eight indicators are going in the wrong direction.
- Some of the questions to ask, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health are:
- Should I still attend or host a large gathering? Are there additional precautions I should take given my personal/family health risks?
- Should I wait to dine out or go to a movie?
“We’re beginning to see a wave of higher infection rates move further and further down the state,” Ryder said. “The only way we can stop this troubling trend is for everyone in the S7 region to pitch in and stay vigilant.”
You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by visiting the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.
