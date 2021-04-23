Schnucks issues recall over plastic particles from containers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Schnucks is recalling bakery items that may contain loose plastic particles.
The company said that the container manufacturer Genpak had notified them about the loose particles which may be embedded in baked goods.
As of Friday, there have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recall.
Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:
- Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832029 UPC: 4131832037
- Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832159 UPC: 4131832037
- Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count - UPC: 4131832067 UPC: 4131832039
- Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832026 UPC: 4131832042
- Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832027 UPC: 4131831267
- Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) - UPC: 215232XXXXX
- Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
- Cornbread Slice Corn Bread - UPC: 2520300XXXXX UPC: 4131831243
- Butterflake Roll, 6 count - UPC: 252079XXXX
Schnucks customers at all stores except those in Rockford, Ill., DeKalb, Ill., and Janesville, Wis. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
- Gooey Butter Cake Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake - UPC: 252224XXXXX UPC: 252514XXXXX
- Gooey Butter Cake Slice Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake - UPC: 252529XXXXX UPC: 252222XXXXX
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake Cherry Coffee Cake - UPC: 252223XXXXX UPC: 252228XXXXX
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice Apple Coffee Cake - UPC: 252231XXXXX UPC: 252230XXXXX
- Old Fashioned Crumb Cake Old Fashioned Cheesecake - UPC: 4131831309 UPC: 252221XXXXX
EatWell, a Natural Food Store by Schnucks, customers in Columbia, Mo. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
- Raspberry Crumb Coffee Cake Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake - UPC: 4131832134 UPC: 4131832135
- Butterflake Roll, 12 count - UPC: 251386XXXXX
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.