Salukis headed to first FCS playoff game since 2009

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University is heading to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time since 2009.
However, the game takes place more than 1,4000 miles from the Carbondale campus.
Those who are not able to attend the game can still have fun locally.
Tres Hombres, on the square in Carbondale, has shown every spring SIU football game. It will be the same on Saturday as the Dawgs take on Weber State out of Ogden, Utah.
Jeff Vaugh, owner of Tres Hombres, is excited to be able to broadcast another Saluki game.
“We have had a decent crowd coming in to watch the game throughout the season when they are on the road and stuff, even at home when you can’t get a ticket. So it’s been kind of a weird season but we’re excited to show everybody the game,” said Vaughn.
Tres Hombres will be operating at 50 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 guidelines.
Kick off between the Salukis and Wildcats is 3 p.m. local time.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.