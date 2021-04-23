Rain likely tomorrow. Pleasant Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday evening Heartland. Clouds are increasing across the area but for he early evening hours, we should remain dry. As we head past midnight, scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will move into our western counties. These showers will spread east across the entire Heartland during the morning hours. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.