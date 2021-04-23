Rain likely tomorrow. Pleasant Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday evening Heartland. Clouds are increasing across the area but for he early evening hours, we should remain dry. As we head past midnight, scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will move into our western counties. These showers will spread east across the entire Heartland during the morning hours. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday will be cloudy with rain likely. Rainfall could be heavy at times. As we head towards the afternoon hours rain will become lighter. Temperatures will be held down thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Clouds will move out of the area tomorrow evening setting the stage for a very nice Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon.
