Poshard Foundation awards 30 grants to Southern Illinois Agencies serving abused, neglected children

Jo Poshard noted, “April is state and national Child Abuse Prevention Month. Our Foundation distributes these grants in April to draw attention to the plight of abused children in Southern Illinois. Abuse doesn’t stop in times of a pandemic; it often means that we aren’t hearing about it, and our mandated reporters, such as teachers, are not seeing it because many children are learning remotely. DCFS needs family members and neighbors now more than ever to report their suspicions to the Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE.”