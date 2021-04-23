Poshard Foundation awards 30 grants to Southern Illinois Agencies serving abused, neglected children

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Poshard Foundation awarded 30 grants to Southern Illinois Agencies that serve abused and neglected children on April 23 for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The agencies include:
- Arrowleaf (formerly Family Counseling Center), in Vienna
- Baptist Children’s Home, in Carmi
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois
- Cairo Women’s Shelter
- Caritas Family Solutions, in Carterville
- Caritas Family Solutions, inMt. Vernon
- CASA of Franklin and Hamilton Counties
- CASA of Jefferson County
- CASA of Marion County
- CASA of Saline County
- CASA of Williamson County
- Centerstone
- Children’s Home and Aid, in Herrin
- Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, in Anna
- Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois
- Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center
- Healthy Families Illinois – Shawnee Health Service
- Hoyleton Youth & Family Services
- Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, in Marion
- Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison & Family Ministry, in Marion
- Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center
- Pregnancy Matters, in Carbondale and Marion
- Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless
- Spero Family Services, in Mt. Vernon and Murphysboro
- Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, Inc., Eldorado
- The Amy Center, in Mt. Vernon
- The Guardian Center, in Carmi
- The Night’s Shield, in West Frankfort
- The Women’s Center, in Carbondale
- Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, in Anna
The grants total over $100,000.
Jo Poshard noted, “April is state and national Child Abuse Prevention Month. Our Foundation distributes these grants in April to draw attention to the plight of abused children in Southern Illinois. Abuse doesn’t stop in times of a pandemic; it often means that we aren’t hearing about it, and our mandated reporters, such as teachers, are not seeing it because many children are learning remotely. DCFS needs family members and neighbors now more than ever to report their suspicions to the Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.