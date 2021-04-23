New health and wellness program designed for south Cape Girardeau residents

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new health and wellness program in Cape Girardeau is meant for more than just movement.
”It all starts with building community,” said Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck, with the P.O.R.C.H. Initiative.
The P.O.R.C.H. Initiative is partnering with the City of Cape Girardeau’s Parks and Recreation Department to hold health and wellness programs at the Shawnee Park Center.
“Parks and Rec as a department, they’re providing those services throughout the city, so we wanted to specialize some that really would work for south Cape residents,” said Buck.
It’s the P.O.R.C.H. Initiative’s goal to revitalize south Cape Girardeau, and Dr. Buck said wellness is one of its pillars.
Folks have three options:
- Walking Club - It’s a 6-week program on Tuesdays starting May 4 at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $1.
- Legs with Jae - This is an introductory class to develop lean, lower body muscles every Friday starting May 7 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. The cost is $2.
- Cardio HIIT Class - This class consists of short bursts of intense movements followed by show periods of rest. It’s every Saturday starting May 8 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. The class costs $2.
All three classes are at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.
“I definitely want to create a family here,” said Jae Newson, a certified personal trainer who will lead the classes. “It’s definitely my initiative to serve the community with these programs to bring health and wellness to the south side here of Cape and make it accessible for everybody.”
If you’re nervous to join, Newson said she’ll meet you where you’re at.
“I know sometimes fitness and moving around can be intimidating, but I promise we’re gonna take it easy. We’re gonna walk and have fun,” she said.
Dr. Buck said this is just the start of what’s to come in the community.
“Once we get them familiar with each other and felling like this is a safe space, this is a healthy space, then we move into other areas of programming,” she said.
You do not need to live in south Cape Girardeau to take part in the classes. They’re open to anyone.
