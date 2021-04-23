JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - National Work Zone Awareness Week begins on Monday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says there were 33% more truck-mounted attenuator (TMA) crashes in 2020 than 2019, which are most often the result of speeding and distractions.
In August, Mark Croarkin, MoDOT district engineer, told KFVS that 39 TMA had been hit, while 19 had been by August 2019.
There will be a virtual news conference on Monday, April 26, where individuals will share their stories of surviving work zone crashes.
Gov. Mike Parson will also join in the conference to talk about work place safety.
