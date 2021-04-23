Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds riders to stay safe during bicycling season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - With the warmer weather comes more outdoor activity. This means that safety also should be top of mind for bicyclists and drivers.
In 2020, early statistics from the Missouri State Highway Patrol show eight people were killed and 369 were injured in 437 bicycle-involved traffic crashes.
The department wants to remind riders of ways to keep themselves safe.
Bicyclists must ride as near to the right side of the road as is safe.
Bicyclists should also:
- Ensure their bicycle is in good working condition
- Wear a properly-sized helmet to protect themselves
- Never carry passengers or hitch rides on other vehicles
- Walk their bike across busy intersections
- Give the right-of-way to pedestrians
- Leave both hands on the handlebars, except when signaling
- Wear reflective or light-colored clothing at night
At night, riders should also have:
- A white light mounted on the front of the bike or carried by the rider which is visible at 500 feet
- A minimum two-inch red reflector at the back of the bike or a red lamp visible from 600 feet
- Reflective material on front, rear and both sides of the bike.
