Kentucky announces over 600 new coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - There have been 607 new cases reported today in Kentucky, with five deaths.
So far, 1,708,318 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The total deaths in Kentucky have been 6,403.
“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge. Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
You can visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a vaccination site near you.
