Islamic Center marks one year since fire on Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The one-year anniversary of the fire at the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau is Saturday, April 24 and the future looks bright.
Islamic Center President Shafiq Malik said times of sadness can bring new opportunity.
“We lost it one year ago.”
It’s hard to believe that it’s been one year since the devastating fire at the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau.
The house of worship, which also had apartments on the second floor, went up in flames just hours after the start of Ramadan.
“We are very disappointed because we don’t have our center,” said Malik.
It’s a place many people once called home.
“It’s very special. It’s a place of worship. That’s God’s house,” Malik said.
The building still stands empty, but now with a bright future ahead.
“We are very excited to have a new mosque in this community,” he said.
Malik remembers his time inside this building, but said he is ready for a new opportunity.
“We are planning to knock everything down and start fresh from the ground up,” he said.
He says they are working on the architectural plans now, with hopes to start demolition soon.
“So hopefully we will get it done by next year, by this time.,” he said.
Malik said none of this could take place without the support from the community.
“The Cape Girardeau community has helped us so much. So, we are very thankful to everybody,” he said.
And while this building stands now, the message that lights up Northwest End Blvd will live on forever.
“This is the message for love and peace for all of the community,” he said.
Malik said they will send their architectural plans to the City of Cape Girardeau for the new mosque in a few weeks and will start demolition after Ramadan.
