Illinois Department of Public Health announces it will begin using Johnson & Johnson vaccine again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is going to resume using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have lifted the pause on the vaccine after the CDC conducted a review of cases of rare and severe blood clotting.
Before the pause, approximately 290,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered out of the 760,000 allocated doses for the state.
Illinois providers will be able to begin administering the vaccine immediately.
