Ill. Dept. of Public Health reported 3,369 cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,369 new cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths, on Friday, April 23.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,316,091 cases, including 21,777 deaths.
A total of 22.113,490 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday night, 2,112 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 230 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 16-22 was 4.3 percent.
A total of 8,610,478 vaccines were administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,741 doses.
On Thursday, 136,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
