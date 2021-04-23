Heartland motorcycle industry experiences growth in sales

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The motorcycle industry has seen an increase in sales over the past year.
“The motorcycle industry has experienced a phenomenal growth. Our year-over-year sales are up triple digits,” said Jay Goodart, owner of Lawless Harley-Davidson. “While it wasn’t under ideal circumstances, there’s been a lot of new people introduced into the motorcycle world and a lot of people have re-introduced themselves back in and have started riding bikes again, so it’s had a very positive impact on our business,”
Harley Davidson sold 44,200 motorcycles in the first quarter compared to 40,000 units sold last year.
“Around the middle of March, we had that March uptick and we’ve experienced the same type of influence into April, and we anticipate this year’s riding season being strong,” Goodart said.
Goodart said the right inventory is tough to come by due to the pandemic, supplier problems, manufacturing problems, and supply and demand. This has really driven the industry to a point where there’s more demand than supply right now.
Besides large motorcycle sales, there is also an increase in sales of scooters and electric power bikes.
“The entire industry is really feeling an uptick throughout the entire power sports market,” Goodart said.
Harley Davidson is building a new electronic bicycle that is a cross between a bicycle and a moped. They will receive their first set of bikes in May.
“It’s really cool, it doesn’t matter what you’re riding as long as you’re out on two wheels and having fun that’s the best part of the whole thing,” said Goodart.
