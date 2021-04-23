Heartland Boy Scouts recognized for earning Eagle Rank 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Boy Scouts of American recognized 55 Heartland Scouts on Saturday, April 17 who earned their Eagle Rank in 2020.
The ceremony was held at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. It recognized Scouts from southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Retired Scout Executive Ronald Green offered words of advice for the Scouts.
“The most successful people in life are those who have an inner core of values that will carry them through the ups and downs of life and carry them through the tough times,” Green said.
The event was originally scheduled for February, but was postponed to Saturday due to the pandemic.
