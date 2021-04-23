First Alert: Scattered morning showers; more rain tonight

(KFVS) - Scattered showers are possible this morning and should taper off early.
Clouds will stick around this afternoon, but the Heartland should remain mostly rain-free.
This afternoon will be a bit warmer, but cooler than average, with highs in the 60s.
A strong system with significant rainfall will move in tonight and Saturday.
Much of the Heartland will receive up to an inch of rain.
Saturday will be cool and soggy, but will dry out by afternoon and evening.
Sunshine and warmer temps return on Sunday. Highs will be around 70.
By Monday and Tuesday it will be warmer and more humid with highs around 80.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.