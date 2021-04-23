First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A wet start as a weak weather system moves through the Mississippi Valley this morning. Scattered showers are likely early but should taper off from west to east, resulting in a mostly rain-free day....but with mostly cloudy skies. A bit warmer today but still cooler than average with afternoon highs in the 60s. A stronger weather system moves in for tonight and Saturday, resulting in more significant rainfall. Saturday looks cool and wet, although drying out by afternoon and evening.
The last week of April is looking warmer....starting with a really nice day on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday an upper ridge will combine with southerly winds to make it warmer and more humid. This may set us up for some heavy rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Will have to monitor for severe.....then a bit cooler but mainly dry again for Thursday and Friday as we get back into northwest flow aloft.
