First Alert Friday Forecast

A weak weather system is pushing off to the east late this morning, allowing for things to dry out temporarily. We may get some thin spots in the clouds this afternoon, but it will likely stay mostly cloudy with highs sneaking into the 60s. After a dry evening, our next round of rainfall will move in from the west after midnight....and more significant rain is likely tonight and tomorrow, along with cool, breezy conditions. We’ll finally dry out for good on Saturday night....so after a soggy Saturday we’ll finish the weekend with a nice Sunday.