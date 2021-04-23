First Alert Friday Forecast

A weak weather system is pushing off to the east late this morning, allowing for things to dry out temporarily. We may get some thin spots in the clouds this afternoon, but it will likely stay mostly cloudy with highs sneaking into the 60s. After a dry evening, our next round of rainfall will move in from the west after midnight....and more significant rain is likely tonight and tomorrow, along with cool, breezy conditions. We’ll finally dry out for good on Saturday night....so after a soggy Saturday we’ll finish the weekend with a nice Sunday.
The last week of April is looking warmer....starting with a really nice day on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday an upper ridge will combine with southerly winds to make it warmer and more humid. This may set us up for some heavy rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Will have to monitor for severe.....then a bit cooler but mainly dry again for Thursday and Friday as we get back into northwest flow aloft.
