Calvert City hosts Food Truck Friday

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Food Truck Friday is Calvert City will be back starting May 7, in Memorial Park.
The event will run every Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in May through July, and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in August through October.
“Over the last four years, food trucks have become common in Calvert City. The struggle to find a place in the City was difficult. This event gives food trucks the opportunity to safely park their trucks in a high-trafficked area during our busy lunch hours,” said Blair Travis, director of marketing and business development for Calvert City.
The Calvert City Facebook page will post weekly menus.
