Butler County Vaccination Clinic taking Walk-ins

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Butler County Health Department hosted its first walk-in mass vaccination clinic on Friday afternoon. The event was held at the Elks lodge in Poplar Bluff, where everyone over the age of eighteen was welcome to get vaccinated.
“It’s the first time that we’ve actually opened it up to anybody and everybody. All the phases and all the tiers are open.”
Health Department Administrator Emily Goodin says, it’s also the first time the clinic is allowing walk-ins.
“So, when you walk in you’ll be greeted by a national guard. Because we are teaming up with the Missouri national guard. You’ll sit down, and you’ll register through the vaccine navigator. And you’ll go ahead and do all the paperwork, consent forms, and everything gets handled there before you move onto the next station which is the vaccination.”
Goodin says they’ve been advertising for the event through local media and doing all they can to get the word out to the public.
“We’re trying to make the process as easy and seamless as possible. So whether it’s calling the health department, getting on vaccine navigators, you know, Missouri Covid dot com. We’re trying to make that process easier. IF you can’t register, don’t know your schedule, come on and come on in.
With the goal to try to get everyone in the county vaccinated.
“So Covid is still out in the community, we are still doing rapid testing, so we are still seeing those positive cases. So, it’s still very important to go ahead and get your vaccine if you eligible for it.”
The Butler County Health Department is still administering the Moderna vaccine to all of its patients who will return in 4 weeks for their second shot.
