600 to become U.S. naturalized citizens in Park Hills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 28, 600 new U.S. naturalized citizens will be welcomed to the United States in Park Hills.
There will be four ceremonies at the Park Hills High School auditorium.
This is the first time Park Hills High School has hosted naturalization ceremonies.
Chief, U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cynthia Norton and Chief, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brian Fenimore will preside as the candidates take the Oath of Allegiance.
In order to become a U.S. naturalized citizen, immigrants must be at least 18 years of age, be able to read, write, and speak basic English.
They also need to demonstrate good moral character, knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government and loyalty to the principles of the U.S. Constitution.
They must be willing to take the Oath of Allegiance.
To become a new citizen, they must also have a lawful permanent resident for the past three or five years, and have continuous residence and physical presence in the United States.
There is a $220 dollar fee to get a Green Card, which allows immigrants to have a permanent residence in the U.S., and a $725 fee to file a N-400, the application for naturalization.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.