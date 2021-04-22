What you need to know April 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 22.
It’s another chilly start to the morning.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s, with a few areas in the upper 20s.
Scattered frost is also possible this morning.
The afternoon will be cooler than normal, but it will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs around 60.
Skies will be sunny and there will also be a light breeze.
Tonight clouds roll into the Heartland with a few rain showers later in the night and Friday.
The most extensive and heaviest rainfall will be Friday night into Saturday.
The Heartland is not outlooked for severe storms, but some heavy downpours are possible.
Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70.
- A Syrian anti-aircraft missile landed in southern Israel early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the country’s top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said.
- One suspect is in custody after human remains were found in Bollinger County. The sheriff’s office sated the remains were found in connection to a missing Madison County woman.
- A 21-year-old Bloomfield woman faces involuntary manslaughter charges after a baby is found unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.
- A man is behind bars in connection with a shooting in Steele.
- A Department of Justice investigation leads to charges of a mathematics professor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale for possible grant fraud.
- North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.
- The family of Daunte Wright is preparing for his funeral Thursday. Wright was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
- The House will vote Thursday on legislation that would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators.
- A Michigan school issued a statement Wednesday explaining why a staff member cut a 7-year-old student’s curly hair and expressing regret for the incident.
- An Arkansas school board voted in a special board meeting to terminate a teacher after she was accused of taping students to a desk.
- Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices for some of its products this fall because raw materials are getting more expensive.
- A woman has been charged with murder stemming from domestic violence and tampering with evidence after the body of her son was found in the trunk of a car.
- A California family bought what was supposed to be their dream home, but the dream turned into a nightmare when the previous tenant refused to move out.
