Sen. Rand Paul discusses congressional earmarks and police reform

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In an interview on Thursday, April 22, Senator Rand Paul discussed earmarks and police changes.
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky called congressional earmarks wasteful spending.
“It’s horse trading, it’s old-fashioned. I’ll give you this, if you give me that, but we have a trillion-dollar annual budget,” he said. “It’s not good for the country to have such a deficit. This year, it will be 3 trillion, last year it was 4 trillion. We average about a trillion-dollar deficit a year. This takes away your purchasing powers.”
While some oppose bringing them back, others argue the vast majority of earmarks are meant to respond to constituents’ concerns and needs.
This type of discretionary spending was banned by Congress about 10 years ago.
Sen. Paul also had strong opinions on police reform.
Since the death of George Floyd, more lawmakers started to work on what could be done to ensure ethical policing.
Paul said it’s gone too far.
“I think what’s happened recently is many on the other side have gone too far in wanting to defund the police and having no police department,” he said. “I think that’s a crazy notion and it needs to be responsible reform, but I’m open minded. I will look at it. I think bad cops should be fired, but we shouldn’t paint with a broad brush our police departments that they are all racist and bad people. I think it’s the opposite. I think the vast majority of our police are good people.”
Some police departments are unveiling several new policies in response to citizen complaints.
Kansas City, Missouri is one of them.
The complaints come after last summer’s racial injustice protests.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.