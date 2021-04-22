Salukis named to all-Mo. Valley Football Conference Team

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Some Salukis were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s All-Conference team.
From Southern Illinois University, the following players were named to the team:
- WR Avante Cox - First Team - Offense
- OL Zeveyon Furcron - First Team - Offense
- DB Qua Brown - First Team - Defense
- DB James Ceasar - First Team - Defense
- RB Javon Williams, Jr. - Second Team - Offense
- FB Jacob Garrett - Second Team - Offense
- DL Jordan Berner - Second Team - Defense
- LB Bryson Strong - Second Team - Defense
See the full list below.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.