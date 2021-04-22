Salukis named to all-Mo. Valley Football Conference Team

By Amber Ruch | April 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 5:50 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Some Salukis were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s All-Conference team.

From Southern Illinois University, the following players were named to the team:

  • WR Avante Cox - First Team - Offense
  • OL Zeveyon Furcron - First Team - Offense
  • DB Qua Brown - First Team - Defense
  • DB James Ceasar - First Team - Defense
  • RB Javon Williams, Jr. - Second Team - Offense
  • FB Jacob Garrett - Second Team - Offense
  • DL Jordan Berner - Second Team - Defense
  • LB Bryson Strong - Second Team - Defense

See the full list below.

