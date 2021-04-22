Part of Old Mayfield Rd. in Paducah closed due to overturned SEMI

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Part of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County is closed until further notice due to an overturned SEMI.
According to the McCracken County Emergency Management Agency, a tanker truck crashed and is blocking KY 994/Old Mayfield Road at the Elmdale Road intersection at the south edge of Paducah.
The crash is along KY 994/Old Mayfield Road at mile point 7.731, about a mile north of the I-24 overpass.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Old Mayfield Road will be closed to traffic between Bronson Avenue and Faber Street, and Elmdale Road will be rerouted down Faber Street to access Old Mayfield Rd.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area until further notice to avoid additional traffic issues.
It’s anticipated the closure will be in place for at least 2-3 hours.
All traffic on KY 944/Old Mayfield Road should detour via KY 3074/Bleich Road and U.S. 45.
Access to Elmdale Road from KY 994 southbound is available via Faber Street.
