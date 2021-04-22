New management in Cape Girardeau: Get to know Kenneth Haskin

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The man taking over as Cape Girardeau’s eighth city manager said developing downtown is in his DNA.
This is one of the things he plans to focus on when he takes on the new role.
53-year-old Kenneth Haskin said even though he’s spent much of his life in Arkansas, Cape Girardeau feels like home.
“The feeling that I’ve been receiving from the community, they make me feel as though I’ve been here and lived here my entire life so that’s exactly what me and my wife have been looking for,” Haskin said.
Haskin spent the last eight years leading the city of Texarkana, Arkansas. He said now, he’ll rely on retiring Cape Girardeau City Manager Scott Meyer to show him the ropes.
“He’s going to be here, he’s going to be someone that I’ll reach out to for time to time for advice and recommendations moving forward, so having that resource here in the community is something most city managers don’t have that advantage but again I will moving forward,” he said.
The former college football player said he also looks forward to working with leaders at Southeast Missouri State University, along with the chamber of commerce.
“It’s going to take a collective effort to continue to build and progress this city,” he said.
Haskin said he’ll focus on the continued growth downtown, something he did back in Texarkana. However, since Cape Girardeau relies heavily on sales tax money, he wants to make sure people want to spend their money here.
“Making sure that we build a fence around the city and the county, so we can continue to capture those sales taxes to make sure that we continue to invest those sales taxes and those dollars into our community so that we again can provide quality services for our citizens,” he said.
Dr. Haskin said his first big decision is finding a house for him and his wife.
Haskin takes over for Scott Meyer when Meyer retires in June.
