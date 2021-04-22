Interim Executive Director named for Carbondale Park District

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Park District Board of Commissioners has named Trey Anderson as the Interim Executive Director of Carbondale Park District.
The board voted to appoint Anderson during a special meeting held on Saturday, April 17.
Anderson has been the acting Golf Maintenance Superintendent at the park district’s Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course for the past three years and has worked at the district form more than 15 years.
He will serve as the interim head of the park district after current Executive Director Kathy Renfro retires on May 15.
Renfro has served as executive director for 14 years.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.