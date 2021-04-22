Ill. Dept. of Public Health reported 3,170 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,170 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 additional deaths, on Thursday, April 22.
The newly reported deaths included a man in his 60s from Massac County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,312,722 cases, including 21,755 deaths.
A total of 22,008,695 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Wednesday night, 2,147 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 15-21 was 4.4 percent.
A total of 8,473,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 123,078 doses.
On Wednesday, 131,411 doses were reported administered in the state.
