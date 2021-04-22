Heartland community college adds emergency call towers across campus

CARTERVILLE, IL. (KFVS) -John A. Logan’s campus just got a little safer, with the help of a student driven project.
A year long project that had Stan Diggs, the Interim Public Safety Director at John A Logan, excited for the extra sense of safety across campus.
Six towers were installed throughout different parts of campus, with the goal of improving campus safety for students, staff and the community.
“It’s bringing our security level to another level, to the next level. If something happens people can call and get emergency assistance, and they hit that button it goes to campus police, the camera comes on this location, so we can see the person whose requesting assistance and it will also get our responders here quicker,” said Diggs.
The entire project was constructed by John A. Logan college students from various departments, including Criminal Justice, IT and Highway Construction.
“We had students that pulled our concrete. We had students that installed the towers, and now we’ve got students today that’s doing the link up with satellite and the cell signal, so that these things work.” said Diggs.
Today was the final installation and testing of of the towers.
“We just connect our device up to it and just input all the information that the tower needs to connect from here to emergency call dispatch,” said second Year Student Casey Butler.
Butler was happy to be a part of this student driven project.
“It’s a pretty cool opportunity to be able to connect all the wires and make it all work,” said Butler.
Diggs said it’s important for students and staff to feel secure and safe on campus. “This is just another level safety that John A Logan is offering to the public and our students here.”
The towers are all solar powered and the college said it wants to show the community their commitment to safety and energy efficiency.
The college received a grant from from the Illinois Green Economy Network to be able to add these onto campus.
