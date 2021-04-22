Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of Maj. Kolden

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at half-staff on Friday, April 23 in honor of Missouri National Guard Major Joshua W. Kolden.
That is for U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings statewide.
Major Kolden, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on April 13 as a result of a traffic crash “while in service to the people of the state of Missouri.”
“We are eternally grateful to Major Kolden for his years of devoted and faithful service to Missouri, the National Guard, and our nation,” Governor Parson said. “Teresa and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Major Kolden’s family and friends as they mourn this tragic loss.”
Major Kolden joined the Minnesota National Guard in 1999 and transferred to the Missouri National Guard in 2006.
He was commissioned as an officer in 2008.
Kolden is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.
