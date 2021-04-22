First Alert Thursday Outlook

After another cold morning, a gradual warming trend is in the works. That warming trend will bring more moisture and a chance of showers, however. After a cool but sunny Thursday, clouds will stream in from the west overnight and some scattered showers are likely toward daybreak and during the morning Friday. The rest of Friday may end up mostly dry, though with lingering clouds and a cool southerly breeze. A chance of more significant rainfall will develop Friday night into Saturday as a stronger system moves through the area, but Sunday is still looking dry and warmer.