First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

After a quiet, chilly morning with scattered frost, today will turn into a pretty nice day with mainly sunny skies and slightly warmer (but still cooler than normal) temperatures. Highs will be around 60, but winds will be pretty light. Clouds roll in from the west tonight...and a few rain showers will move across the area late tonight and Friday. The most extensive and heaviest rainfall will be Friday night into Saturday. Not outlooked for severe storms, but some heavier downpours look possible.
After a couple weeks of cooler weather, next week will be much warmer. Sunday will bring sunshine and afternoon highs near 70, but we should be back near 80 or above by Tuesday. This may set us up for some stronger storms, however, from Tuesday night into Wednesday, as a stronger weather system moves across the region. Otherwise it will be a bit cooler but quieter again to end the work week.
