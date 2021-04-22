First Alert: Chilly morning with frost possible

(KFVS) - It’s another chilly start to the morning.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s, with a few areas in the upper 20s.
Scattered frost is also possible this morning.
This afternoon will be cooler than normal, but it will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with highs around 60.
Skies will be sunny and there will also be a light breeze.
Tonight clouds roll into the Heartland with a few rain showers later in the night and Friday.
The most extensive and heaviest rainfall will be Friday night into Saturday.
The Heartland is not outlooked for severe storms, but some heavy downpours are possible.
Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70.
Next will be warming up near 80, but storms will also be possible.
