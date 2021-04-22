A few isolated showers possible tomorrow morning. Heavy rain possible Saturday Morning.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Clouds will begin to increase this evening and this will help keep temperatures warmer than the past couple of nights. After midnight there will be a few isolated to scattered rain showers develop with the greatest chance for seeing rain across our northern counties. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy early with a few isolates showers possible. By the afternoon hours there maybe a few breaks in the clouds. winds will pick up out of the south ushering warmer air. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with a few isolated areas reaching 70 degrees.
A stronger storm system will move our way Friday night into Saturday. This system looks to bring widespread rain, some heavy at times, with a few rumbles of thunder as it moves across the Heartland. The heaviest rain will likely move out after midday Saturday. Much of the Heartland will receive up to an inch of rain.
