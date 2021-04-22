Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for missing woman

NORMANDY, MO. (KAIT) - Missouri police are searching for a missing woman who they believe could be heading to Arkansas.
Marilyn Person, 73, is described as a 5′6″ Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing 160 pounds.
She was last seen in St. Louis around 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 21.
She was driving a green 1999 Cadillac Deville with license plate number RB5J2C. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which issued the Endangered Silver Advisory Alert, the car has a beige roof.
She has been diagnosed with dementia, and her son says she has not driven in several years.
He believes she may be trying to drive to Arkansas to attend the funeral of a family member who recently died.
If you see her or her car you are asked to call 911 or the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.