Celebrate Earth Day with energy saving tips from Ameren Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thursday is Earth Day and it’s a good reminder to think about the impact we have on environment and a great day learn about some energy saving tips.
After spending the last year at home, I’m sure everyone could use some tips on how to save money on your next electric bill.
Ameren Missouri offers good advice for it’s customers:
- Replace air filters
- This is something that can easily be forgotten about, but can keep clean air circulating through your home. When you don’t change your air filters, that makes the HVAC system work harder.
- Replace incandescent blubs with LEDs
- LEDs use five times less energy and last longer.
- When you upgrade you could save about $75 per year.
- Declutter your power strips
- Unplugging power cords and chargers from a power strip can save about $100 per year.
- Put off certain chores
- Cooking, laundry and running the dishwasher are all heat producing which can make you air conditioner work harder. Do these chores in the morning or in the evening to keep energy cost down.
- Check outdoor AC unit
- The unit can shift and get clogged with grass and leaves, causing it to malfunction.
If you are looking to teach your kids about Earth Day and to think more about the environment, Ameren offers an interactive worksheet.
To get a better understanding of your energy consumption, Ameren has a 45-minute Home Energy Self-Assessment.
Once you turn in your results, Ameren will mail you a $50 check along with recommendations to improve your homes energy efficiency.
