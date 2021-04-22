Carbondale man sentenced for 2020 armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced on Thursday, April 22 for a 2020 armed robbery.
Lashawn F. Russell, 50, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a three-year period of supervised release.
He had previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery.
On December 28, 2020, Russell walked into Plaza Liquor and Tobacco, located at 715 N. Giant City Road in Carbondale, pointed a handgun at employees and demanded they open the cash register.
Russell took about $960 from the cash register before leaving the story through the back door.
Carbondale police responded to the scene.
An officer and his K-9 partner found Russell at the nearby Quality Inn.
When officers arrested him, they said Russell still had the money and the handgun on him.
Although Russell denied to officers that he committed an armed robbery, the incident was captured on video surveillance.
