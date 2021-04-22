Cape Girardeau Public Library returns to regular hours

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will return to regular hours starting on Monday, May 3. (Source: Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | April 22, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 1:52 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library will return to regular hours starting on Monday, May 3.

Those hours are:

  • Monday-Thursday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, more services will be available, including:

Computers

  • Youth & teen computers available; time limit for all computers increases to 3 hours

Seating

  • Seating & study carrels will once again be available for reading & studying; some toys will be available in Youth Services (hand sanitizing stations located nearby)

Meeting Rooms

  • Available by reservation; must follow social distancing guidelines; 50 percent room capacity (will resume 100 percent capacity beginning June 1)

Study Rooms

  • Appointments no longer required for study room use; 50 percent capacity (will resume 100 percent capacity beginning June 1)

Passport Services

  • Available by appointment; availability will increase to include evenings & weekends; learn more here

Notary Services

  • No appointment needed; available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

