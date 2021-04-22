Cape Girardeau Public Library returns to regular hours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library will return to regular hours starting on Monday, May 3.
Those hours are:
- Monday-Thursday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition, more services will be available, including:
Computers
- Youth & teen computers available; time limit for all computers increases to 3 hours
Seating
- Seating & study carrels will once again be available for reading & studying; some toys will be available in Youth Services (hand sanitizing stations located nearby)
Meeting Rooms
- Available by reservation; must follow social distancing guidelines; 50 percent room capacity (will resume 100 percent capacity beginning June 1)
Study Rooms
- Appointments no longer required for study room use; 50 percent capacity (will resume 100 percent capacity beginning June 1)
Passport Services
- Available by appointment; availability will increase to include evenings & weekends; learn more here
Notary Services
- No appointment needed; available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
