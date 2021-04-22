Cape Girardeau Community Counseling brings afterschool program to Cape Middle School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Having a fun activity after school is really important to kids especially during the pandemic.
“Just being able to be kids being able to have something fun to do after school not feeling like they are being confined because of our pandemic,” said Soni Lloyd, a community counseling center employee.
She oversees after school programs at Cape Middle School.
“CoNextions afterschool programming is our arts and literacy program which is sponsored through the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club,” Lloyd said.
These young students are doing paintings for an art class.
“We offer art and literacy as well as percussion which is hand drumming to kids by giving them new opportunities and giving them a free space to be kids,” said Lloyd.
SEMO College students volunteer to lead the classes.
“This is a really great opportunity both for my students to get involved with these students but also to develop as preservice teachers,” said Sarah Lillo, an assistant professor in middle and secondary education at SEMO.
She said that her teaching students get hands on classroom experience.
“Just a great opportunity to connect with some young people here in the area, so it’s a win win situation,” Lillo said.
Every Thursday, the program will take place here at Cape Central Middle School for four weeks after school.
