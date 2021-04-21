Woman charged in connection to toddler’s death in Bloomfield, Mo.

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was charged in connection to a toddler’s death.
Jodi Crum, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.
She is in the Stoddard County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to Bloomfield police, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Miller on Tuesday, April 20 for 17-month-old child unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.
Officers on scene performed CPR until EMS arrived.
Police say the toddler was taken to an area hospital were the child was pronounced dead.
The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated.
Detectives say the toddler had been left unattended for an extended period of time.
Crum was charged in connection to the incident on Wednesday, April 21.
Police say an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday in Farmington, Mo. The official report has not been released yet.
The Stoddard county Major Case Squad consists of members from the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Police Department, Bernie Police Department, Puxico Police Department, Advance Police Department, Stoddard County Prosecutor’s Office and Stoddard County Coroner’s Office.
