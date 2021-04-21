Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold DEA Drug Take Back Day

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to announce the 20th Take Back Day.
Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Building located at 407 N. Monroe Street, Marion, Ill.
This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at our collection site which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulation in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs, Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps. Illegal drugs will not be accepted.
To learn more about the event click here or call 618-997-6541.
