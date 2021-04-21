What you need to know April 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 21.
Snow has pushed out of the Heartland, but it remains very cold.
Wake-up temperatures are ranging in the low 30s with a few isolated upper 20s.
Melted snow from Tuesday combined with moisture in the air could lead to frost.
Skies will be sunny this morning.
Clouds will increase this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
There is a chance for a few sprinkles, but most areas will remain dry.
Tonight, another round of subfreezing temperatures will arrive for the northern half of the Heartland.
Frost is likely on Thursday morning.
Next chance of rain will be early Friday through Saturday.
Cooler temperatures stick around through the first half of the weekend, but highs in the 80s look to arrive next week.
- Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck.
- Police shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon in Columbus just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd.
- President Biden is expected to pledge cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders.
- A Heartland couple has started a shuttle service to transport passengers to the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
- Employees at the Dexter Police Department added a new building to better store evidence, as well as create a big enough space to come together.
- Flamm Orchards has taken steps to protect their strawberry crop from a blast of cold weather.
- Carlisle Construction Materials will be investing $62 million in a new production and manufacturing facility in Sikeston.
- A woman from Sedgewickville caught a big catfish this past weekend in Cape Girardeau County.
- A Michigan father is outraged after he said the staff at his bi-racial daughter’s school cut the 7-year-old’s hair without his permission recently.
- A California father is being remembered as a hero after he died trying to rescue his 1-year-old daughter from an early morning house fire, believed to be an act of arson and of gang violence.
- A family in Southern California says they saw - and smelled - what appeared to be human waste falling out of an airplane.
