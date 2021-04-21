Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Southtown Family Center.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or while doses are available.
The clinic is free and vaccinations will be given on a first come, first serve basis.
You do not need to be a Jefferson County resident.
Because the clinic will be held indoors, they ask that everyone wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.
The Southtown Family Center is located at 1108 South 15th Street in Mount Vernon.
The clinic is in coordination with the Illinois National Guard, the Jefferson County Health Department and Southtown Family Center.
It is for all individuals 18 and older.
