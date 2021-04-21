U.S. 68/KY 80 blocked by crash at Lake Barkley Bridge in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Trigg County Emergency Management reports a van vs. pickup crash is blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. 68/KY 80 at the west end of the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton.
This is along U.S. 68 near the 9 mile marker in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area.
Both westbound lanes are blocked at this time. Early reports indicate one of the vehicles was going the wrong way creating a head-on collision.
The estimated duration is three hours.
Motorists traveling westbound from Cadiz to Murray or Benton Via U.S. 68/KY 80 should detour via Interstate 24 and U.S. 641.
The eastbound lanes are open at this time, but may have to be closed to allow access by emergency response personnel.
