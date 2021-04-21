Tunes at Twilight spring series returns to River Campus Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight spring series begins Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
The River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University will host Tunes at Twilight for the 2021 season.
Both spring and fall sessions will be held at River Campus Park, and Old Town Cape is so excited to be moving forward with this community event after a year of being cancelled for COVID.
This year, Tunes at Twilight will have food trucks and a view of the Emerson Bridge for concert goers to enjoy on Friday nights.
Tunes at Twilight is a free, downtown, outdoor concert series open to the public.
Tunes at Twilight is normally held at Iver’s Square, formerly known as The Common Pleas Courthouse, but due to construction happening on site, Tunes has been moved to River Campus Park for 2021.
The rain out location for the 2021 season is Gospel Life Church located at 817 Broadway Street.
This year’s spring lineup is:
- May 14: Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole
- May 21: Kitchen Table Tunes with Mila Sims, John Reimbold, and Friends
- May 28: Holly Benton and the Kevins
- June 4: The Jumper Cables of Cape Girardeau
- June 11: Alec Umfleet
- June 18: The Ivas John Band
Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight is sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH.
Event partners include United Express operated by SkyWest Airlines, Adam Gohn Esq., KRCU, The Bank of Missouri, and The Missouri Arts Council.
