Trivia night to benefit injured Ste. Genevieve officer

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A trivia night will raise money for the Ste. Genevieve police officers injured.
Officer Pete Unverferth was seriously injured after a lit Molotov cocktail was thrown on him during a peace disturbance call.
“Oh, for Pete’s Sake” Trivia Night will be held on Friday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
It will be held at the Most Wanted Auction Co., 6245 County Road 532 in Jackson, Mo.
It costs $160 per team/table with a maximum of eight people per table.
The event will also include a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a contest for best decorated table.
